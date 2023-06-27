Punjab Police leads relief activities to help rain victims

The officers and jawans of the Punjab Police took the lead in relief activities to help the citizens affected by heavy rains in different areas of Punjab.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed the CPOs, DPOs to monitor the relief activities in the rain affected areas themselves.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police is in constant contact with PDMA regarding rescue and relief activities.

The details of rain damage are also being obtained from the control rooms of Punjab Police. IG Punjab directed that CPOs, DPOs should go to the field themselves and review the rescue and relief activities. In view of the possibility of more rains, police officers and personnel should be on high alert and respond immediately in case of accidents.

IG Punjab also said that the police officers and officials are helping WASA and other departments in draining water from roads affected by heavy and continuous rain, including Lahore

While rescuing and transporting injured citizens to hospitals as a result of various accidents due to rain.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar continues to encourage officers and personnel for showing good performance by awarding rewards.

In a ceremony held at the Central Police Office, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar officers and officials of different districts awarded certificates of appreciation and cash prizes. The recipients of the awards included the officers and personnel from Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur regions, other districts and field formations.

Dr. Usman Anwar awarded all the officers and employees with cash prizes and certificates of appreciation.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar while addressing the officers and officials who received the awards said that first reward then punishment is the essential component of my policy.

The purpose of the awards is to raise the morale and instill the spirit of excellence in the force. IG Punjab said that in return for rewards, the department requires more hard work and diligence.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed that criminals including dacoits, bandits and organized crimes should be arrested and justice should be provided to the affected citizens.

IG Punjab further asked to make full use of modern IT applications to control crime and arrest dangerous criminals. Dr. Usman Anwar further said that the security of Pakistan and the service of Pakistanis is our national and departmental responsibility which should be fulfilled with full honesty.

DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIGIT Ahsan Younas and AIG Discipline. Ahsan Saif Ullah and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar reached the residence of DPO Mianwali Mati Ullah Khan and inquired about his health.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that dutiful officers and officials like DPO Mianwali Mati Ullah Khan are the heroes of the police department. No effort will be spared for the treatment and rehabilitation of these Ghazis.DPO Mati Ullah Khan was undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Lahore where he underwent a head surgery. Last month, DPO Mianwali was seriously injured in an attack by miscreants during a law and order duty.

DPO Mianwali had received serious head injuries but he continued performing his duty. As his condition worsened, he was shifted to a private hospital in Lahore where a successful operation was performed. DPO Mati Ullah Khan has been shifted from the hospital to his Lahore residence and is in good health.