ANF marks Int’l Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

On 26 June 2023, Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan celebrated International Day against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking throughout the country with highest enthusiasm by arranging exceptional drug demand reduction / awareness activities. ANF held “Anti-Drug Campaigns” in connection with International Day against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking at Federal Capital, all Provincial Capitals and other small and big cities of the country. It aims to creating Mass Awareness against the harms of illicit drugs. In this respect, special Drug Awareness Walk has been held at F-9 Park, Islamabad. People from different walks of life participated in the event, which mostly included Government Officers/ Officials, Celebrities, NGOs, Media Persons, Students, Teachers, ANF Youth Ambassadors and Civil Society. As per special instructions of DG ANF Major General Muhammad Aneeq-Ur-Rehman Malik, HI (M), the awareness campaigns at each station was designed with special focus on youth. Efforts were made to attract the maximum participation of students, teachers and parents at one venue, so as to propagate their role in respective capacities. In order to make it a persuasive drive, effective positioning of ANF Youth Ambassadors was ensured, so as to make approving influence in conveying the message to their age-mates.