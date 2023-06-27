PIFD graduates to enter market with modern concepts: Tanveer

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain has lauded the efforts of Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) faculty in mentoring the students’ thesis projects which were diverse in nature and also portray the requirements of the industry.

He expressed these views while addressing as chief guest the closing ceremony of the PIFD students’ Thesis Display 2023 ceremony here at the institute. PIFD

Vice Chancellor Prof. Hina Tayyaba Khalil was also present.

Rana Tanveer added that many new opportunities of collaboration were arising on the national and international horizons, and hoped that PIFD graduates would enter both the markets with modern concepts. Thesis work of students, from Textile Design, Leather Accessories and Footwear,

Furniture Design and Manufacture, Fashion Design, Fashion Marketing and Merchandising,

Ceramic and Glass Design and, Gems and Jewellery Design departments, was displayed

at PIFD campus for ten days which attracted a large number of visitors.

As many as 300 students presented their final year projects during the Thesis Display.

The event started on June 16. The entire premises of the Institute transformed into an

exhibition space. Industrialists, academicians, students, parents and people from all

walks of life had paid special visit to witness the creative work of PIFD students.

Foreigners, senior officials and art and design lovers from different parts of the country

also visited the thesis display event.

In the end Prof. Hina Tayyaba Khalil presented the PIFD souvenir to the chief guest.

GB govt plans skills development project for teachers: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) and the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan have signed a Letter of Understanding to develop the professional skills of teachers of Gilgit-Baltistan.

In an Press release from CS GB office it was informed that under this agreement, the FBISE will sponsor 1000 teachers from the Education Department of GB to attend a ten-days training program through AKU-IED. AKU-PDCN will design and deliver customised training programmes for the teachers, focusing on subject knowledge, modern teaching methods, and effective classroom management.

This initiative will strengthen the capacity building of teachers, bringing quality education to Gilgit-Baltistan. Cheif Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Mr. Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani expressed his satisfaction and unflinching resolve to do his best for the quality education of Gilgit-Baltistan.

“The Letter of Understanding signed by the FBISE and the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan is a significant step towards the educational transformation of Gilgit-Baltistan. The initiative will help to build the capacity of teachers and improve the quality of education in the region”read press release.