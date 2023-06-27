IUB awards honorary PhD degree to Shakir Shujaabadi

The Syndicate of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has approved the awarding of an honorary PhD degree to the renowned Saraiki language poet Shakir Shujaabadi in a meeting held recently.

Shakir Shujaabadi is a rare poet of Saraiki language who made Saraiki language and literature popular in every special and general public with his creation and style. Shakir Shujaabadi has been honored with 2 awards by the Government of Pakistan. The first presidential award was given in 2017 and the second presidential award was given in 2023 by Governor Punjab Engr. Muhammad Baligh ur Rahman. Department of Saraiki the Islamia University of Bahawalpur gave lifetime achievement award to Shakir Shujaabadi in a special ceremony in the past days Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Ehtisham Anwar was present on the occasion.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob had announced that Shakir Shujaabadi would be awarded an honorary PhD degree. The Syndicate of the Islamia University Bahawalpur has approved an honorary PhD degree to Shakir Shujaabadi and will be conferred in the upcoming special convocation. The Faculty of Distance Education the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized a seminar on the opportunities and challenges associated with online and distance education in Pakistan.

The main objective of the seminar was to identify strategies to maximize the potential benefits of online and distance education. Dean Faculty of Online and Distance Education Prof. Dr. Akhtar Ali said that digitalization of education in Pakistan and its perspectives should be paid attention to and under the guidance of Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has implemented an excellent IT system-based package for distance education system. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur distance education system is easy and feasible due to online portal, especially during the covid-19 crisis, all educational activities were successfully conducted on this system.

Deputy Director IDE Dr. Najam ul Kashif praised the efforts of Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob for the facilities provided in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for distance education and said that there has been rapid progress in distance education. Additional Director IT Dr. Nasir Aftab also participated in the event. A large number of senior teachers and students participated in the seminar.