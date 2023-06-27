Dewatering pumps are working in low lying areas after rain: minister

Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, Wahab Riaz and Mansoor Qadir visited the General Hospital and reviewed the water drainage process.

Talking to the media on this occasion, Minister Information and Local Government Amir Mir said that it rained for 6 hours and 47 minutes last night. 260 mm of rain fell in a short period of time due to the cloudburst.

This much rainfall has never been recorded in the month of June. He further said that apart from 2 underpasses and three or four roads, all areas of Lahore are clear. Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir said that instructions were given to WASA to be fully prepared for monsoon rains, while several meetings were held with the WASA administration to formulate a water drainage strategy.

He also said that he has been supervising the cleaning and de-silting of sewerage drains for the past two months. Dewatering pumps are working continuously in low lying areas. On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, all the ministers are also active in the field along with district administration and WASA from last night. He further said that all the resources are being utilized for water drainage. WASA is adequately staffed and there is no need for more staff. WASA is also ready for the upcoming monsoon rains, he maintained.

Housing Minister said that all the roads of Lahore will be cleared in 2 hours. Cabinet members and district administration are visiting the areas to review the drainage process.