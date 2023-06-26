WAPDA, UAE group ink MoUs to address Pakistan’s energy crisis

In a groundbreaking development, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has committed a substantial investment package to accelerate the adoption of sustainable energy solutions in Pakistan, further strengthening their bilateral ties. The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and the private office of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum here on Sunday signed two significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) to undertake strategic projects in Pakistan’s energy sector. The first MoU focuses on the development of a floating solar power project of up to 1000MW on existing water reservoirs, while the second MoU aims at rehabilitating, upgrading, and enhancing the capacity of four hydro power projects, namely Renala, Rasul, Chichokimalian, and Nandipur. Under these agreements, the parties will assess the technical and economic feasibility of the projects and formulate an implementation plan.