Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Emergency’ teaser out

Kangana Ranaut will be playing former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi in her upcoming film Emergency; the teaser of the film has been released.

Taking it to her twitter handle, Kangana dropped the brand-new teaser that is surely a thrill to watch.

“A Protector or Dictator? Witness the darkest phase of our history when the leader of our nation declared a war on its people. #Emergency releasing worldwide on 24th November”, wrote the Fashion actress. The teaser looks extremely intriguing and will give goosebumps.

Kangana’s starrer Emergency is an historical drama directed and produced by the actress herself. On the other hand, she has also played a major role in pitching the story of the film. However, the screenplay is written by Ritesh Shah.

The plot of the film revolves around the political career of the third Prime Minister of India, Indira, whose role and policies in the 1970s changed the history of the country.

Jawaharlal Nehru’s daughter Indira was not just the third PM but also the only one female to become a Prime Minister till date, reports India Today.

Emergency features Kangana Ranuat, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade and Mahima Chaudhry in vital roles.