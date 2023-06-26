Kiara Advani opens up about her married life

Kiara Advani recently spoke about her happily married life with her husband, also an actor, Sidharth Malhotra.

Kiara is currently busy promoting her upcoming romantic film, Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. In one of the promotional interviews, she shared her views on true love and spilled the beans about her personal life.

While talking about her marriage and true love, the Shershah actress said: “Abhi Abhi meri shaadi hui hai. Yeh ek love marriage tha. So naturally, main toh believe karti hoon.”

Kiara called Sidharth her home. According to her, even if the two are far away from each other for work commitments, he is still her home.

“Ghar do logon se banta hain. And main bohot khush kismat hoon ki jo mere saathi hain, the man I’ve chosen to live my life with… Mera jo pati hain, he is my best friend.”

“Mere liye he is everything. He is my home. Wherever we are, chaahein kahin bhi ho, mere liye wahi mera ghar hai”, the actress told Mirchi Plus.

The lovebirds starred together in OTT film Shershah. While shooting for the film, the two fell in love with each other. They kept their relationship hidden for a while.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra finally tied the knot on February 7, 2023, reports Pinkvilla.