Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan to collaborate again after Happy New Year?

Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with ‘Jawan’ and has ‘Dunki’ lined up for the year-end as well. Amid this, there have been reports that the superstar might reunite with friend and director-producer Farah Khan for an untitled project. The project, as per Midday, is currently in the early stages of discussion.

If this happens to be true, the duo will return after ‘Happy New Year (2014).’ SRK also featured in Farah’s debut movie ‘Main Hoon Na,’ followed by ‘Om Shanti Om.’ As per a source quoted by the portal, ” Earlier, a studio was going to back it, and the idea of SRK headlining it was also being discussed. But now, there’s been a shift in the storyline that requires a different range of actors to do the movie.”

The source added, “If all goes well, it will be announced later in the year and could kick off the shoot by the [end of] 2023.”

Speaking of SRK, the actor was last seen in ‘Pathaan’, which did more than Rs 1000 crore business at the box office. The film also featured Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. ‘Pathaan’ was directed by Siddharth Anand.