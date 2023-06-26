Kylie Jenner stuns in crop top and distressed denim skirt

Kylie Jenner looked as cool as ever in her recent Instagram post as she donned a short black crop top and a shredded white denim skirt. She accessorized the look with a pair of globe earrings and a leather jacket tossed over an open hoodie. She left her dark hair open as she accentuated her features with a classic makeup look. While snapping several shots, the media personality showed off her famous pout for her massive 396 million Instagram following. She has been quite open in the past about feeling self-conscious about her lips and going on to getting them plumped to help with her feelings. “I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t! Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone.” She continued: “I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute.”