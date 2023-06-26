Trump warns Russia coup could result in ‘unintended consequences’

Days after the mercenary group Wagner’s putsch to seize power in Russia misfired, former US president Donald Trump Saturday warned the coup-mongers that if President Vladimir Putin is overthrown from power, “unintended consequences” would follow. While writing on his social media platform Truth Social, 77-year-old Trump wrote: “A big mess in Russia, but be careful what you wish for. Next in may be far worse!”

The comments from the former president – who was indicted two times on charges including hush money payment, overturning 2021 election results and retaining highly classified documents in his house – came as the news spread throughout the world about the rebellion.

Later on, Wagner chief Evgeny Prigozhin agreed to cease his advance on Moscow after turning his guns on the Russian leadership. In response, Putin pledged to crush the armed mutiny led by the Wagner which claimed to have gained control of a southern city in a coup attempt against top military brass.

Putin, during a televised address, said termed the acts “treason”, and a “stab in the back, adding that the Prigozhin move is a “blow to Russia, to our people.” On Friday, Wagner’s chief appeared to cross a redline, saying Putin’s stated rationale for his special operation against Ukraine 16 months ago was based on lies “concocted by the army’s top brass”. “The war was needed … so that Shoigu could become a marshal … so that he could get a second ‘Hero’ [of Russia] medal,” Prigozhin said in a video clip. At 2:00am, Prigozhin posted a message on Telegram saying his forces were in Rostov and ready to “go all the way” against the top brass and destroy anyone who stood in their way. Prigozhin denied that he was trying to stage a military coup. However, Wager’s boss Prigozhin reached a point of agreement under which he will leave Russia and will not be persecuted. Trump also suggested that the US president was “beholden to Xi”.

“China and Russia, until Biden came along, have always been natural enemies, with China wanting large portions of largely unpopulated Russian land to have for their much larger population,” Trump said. “This is China’s heretofore unthinkable opportunity – much bigger than Taiwan, which to President Xi can wait.” US President Joe Biden, who has previously called for regime change in Russia, was reported to be “consulting with allies and partners” on the situation in Moscow, according to RT.