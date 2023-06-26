Modi’s visit to Egypt: First by an Indian PM in 26 years

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his visit to the United States and landed in Egypt for a two-day visit, carrying significant importance as it marks the first visit to Egypt by an Indian Prime Minister in 26 years. PM Modi’s Egypt visit holds a special place as it was a “State visit” extended following an invitation from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during India’s Republic Day celebrations earlier this year, where PM Modi was honoured as the “Chief Guest.” This visit is a momentous occasion as it represents the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt in 26 years since 1997. During his stay in Egypt, PM Modi engaged in bilateral talks with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and President El-Sisi on Sunday. As a part of his itinerary, he took nearly half an hour to visit the Al-Hakim Mosque, a historic and renowned mosque in Cairo named after the 16th Fatimid caliph, Al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah (985-1021). Furthermore, PM Modi paid homage to the brave Indian soldiers who fought for Egypt during the First World War by visiting the Heliopolis War Grave cemetery.

An important highlight of PM Modi’s Egypt tour was his meeting with the esteemed Grand Mufti of Egypt, Dr Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam. Their discussions focused on further strengthening the cultural and people-to-people relations between India and Egypt. PM Modi expressed his commitment to fostering closer ties between the two nations. As PM Modi arrived at Cairo International Airport, he received a warm embrace from Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, signifying the special honour accorded to him. The Indian community in Cairo also extended a warm welcome to PM Modi as he arrived at the hotel, waving Indian flags and cheering with slogans of “Modi Modi.” The enthusiasm of the Indian diaspora was evident as they gathered at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Cairo to greet PM Modi. The crowd showcased their love and admiration by singing Indian songs, including the popular Hindi song “Yeh dosti hum nahi tongue” from the Bollywood movie ‘Sholay’. PM Modi attentively listened to the music and expressed his appreciation by exclaiming “Waah!” and applauding, which was followed by applause from the crowd. Children were also present in the crowd, and PM Modi personally greeted and interacted with members of the Indian community, further strengthening the bond between the Indian diaspora and their homeland. PM Modi’s visit to Egypt exemplified the shared cultural heritage and the desire to forge deeper ties between the two nations. The warm welcome and enthusiastic reception from the Egyptian leaders and the Indian community highlighted the strong bond of friendship and cooperation between India and Egypt.