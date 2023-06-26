Sherry calls for precautions as pre-monsoon rains expected in Pakistan

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman on Sunday urged authorities and citizens to be cautious as she warned of possible flooding and landslides due to forecasted pre-monsoon rains across the country from Sunday till June 30. The warning comes as pre-monsoon rains was expected to begin across the country Sunday, according to an advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department on June 22. In a tweet, citing the said advisory, Rehman said: “Pre-monsoon rains are forecast across the country from Sunday to June 30, due to which the current heatwave is likely to subside. “Between June 25-30, strong winds, thunder and heavy rain are expected in various cities of Punjab – including Islamabad and Rawalpindi – Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” she said. The minister went on to add, “Under the influence of this system, windstorms, thunder and heavy rain are likely to occur in various cities of Balochistan, south Punjab and Sindh between June 26-29.” Rehman warned the public that in the case of heavy rains, “there is a fear of urban flooding in urban areas” while floods and landslides can occur in mountainous areas. She asserted that all institutions concerned have been instructed to be alert while tourists have also been directed to be cautious.