Blome emphasises strong Pak-US ties

Emphasising strong ties between the United States and Pakistan, Ambassador Donald Blome called for further strengthening of the robust bilateral relations via the US-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework. The US ambassador to Pakistan stressed this point as he visited Karachi between June 22 and 24. During the visit, the envoy engaged with government officials, the American Business Council, the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Pakistan Council on Foreign Relations, and the Pakistan Naval Academy. Ambassador Blome and Consul General Theriot were joined by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other political, business, and civil society leaders in Karachi to celebrate the 247th US Independence Day. In his remarks at the reception, Ambassador Blome said, “I am honoured and grateful for the opportunity to live and serve in this remarkable country. Americans and Pakistanis have so much in common and have many shared achievements to be proud of. Together, we can advance a more stable, green, and prosperous future for both our nations.”