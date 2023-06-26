PTI expels six more UC chairpersons in Karachi

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter on Sunday expelled six more union committee (UC) chairpersons for defying party’s directives in recently-held Karachi mayoral elections. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Murtaza Wahab was elected as Karachi’s mayor, defeating Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman after the PTI’s local body representatives refused to vote for the latter in the elections held on June 15. According to the results, the PPP leader secured 173 votes while the JI’s Karachi chief bagged 160 votes. In separate notices issued to the six party members earlier in the day, PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh said the basic membership of the six local body representatives “stands terminated immediately for your absence on election day 15- 06-2023 committing misconduct in complete defiance to the party directives.” The PTI Sindh president said the members defied the instructions issued by party chief Imran Khan to cast vote in favour of Jamaat Islami (JI) candidates Naeemur Rahman khan and Saifuddin contestants for mayor and deputy Mayor, respectively. The notice further termed the replies to of the party members to show cause as misconduct saying they have “committed offence chargeable under Article 63(A) of the Constitution”.