Punjab Police arrests 86 POs from 20 countries in 2023

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the crackdown has been accelerated to arrest dangerous POs who escaped abroad and had committed serious crimes this year and those who were absconding or trying to escape abroad. In this regard, 86 proclaimed offenders were arrested by Punjab Police this year.

Along with the arrest from the airport for departure abroad, the above-mentioned accused were arrested from 22 countries with the help of Interpol. Among them * United States, United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, France, Greece, Turkey, Italy, Japan, South Africa, Spain and Portugal, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dubai, Iran, Kuwait, Muscat, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Sharjah and the United Arab Emirates are included. Among the arrested accused, 21 were from Sialkot, 12 from Gujranwala, 11 from Gujrat, 11 from Wazirabad, 5 from Narowal, 5 from Mandi Bahauddin and 5 from Sargodha police, while the rest were wanted from other districts and all of them were involved in murder, attempted murder, kidnapping for ransom and others. They had been absconding for many years after committing serious crimes.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police arrested the proclaimed offenders and brought them to Pakistan with the help of Interpol, FIA and police and legal agencies of other countries. Dr. Usman Anwar directed to tighten the circle around dangerous POs involved in serious incidents and said that the pursuit of A category POs should be continued, they should be arrested and punished. Dr. Usman Anwar further said that the passports of the accused criminals should be canceled and they should be arrested as soon as possible with the cooperation of Interpol and FIA.

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, revolutionary steps have been taken to provide driving license to the citizens so that more and more citizens can get driving license. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that every Pakistani citizen who owns a national identity card can now easily get a license from any licensing center in Punjab and renew driving license from any district of Punjab on the expiry of driving license in all districts of Punjab. IG Punjab added that a citizen from any region of Pakistan who obtains a learner’s license can get the facility of taking the driving test in the district of his job. Dr. Usman Anwar said that for the first time in the history of Pakistan now Driving licenses have been issued to 62 transgenders, Transgenders are also being given training to learn to drive in driving schools of Punjab Police. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the number of 32 driving schools across Punjab has been expanded. It has been increased to 64. IG Punjab said that with increase of 30% more than 16 lakh driving licenses have been issued to citizens this year as compared to 6 lakh last year. Driving licenses of 4 lakh people were issued in current month June as compared to 01 lakh in June last year. 16 thousand driving licenses were issued in the same period this year compared to 2 thousand licenses issued in June last year from Liberty Driving Licensing Centers Lahore. Moreover, last year in Gujranwala in moth of June , 09 thousand compared to 09 hundred, 16 thousand compared to 05 thousand in Rawalpindi, 13 thousand compared to 04 thousand in Faisalabad were issued driving license. Dr. Usman Anwar said that Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi, driving license facility is available 24 hours a day.

DIG Traffic Punjab Mirza Faran Baig said that on the instructions of IG Punjab, modern facilities have been provided to the public at driving licensing centers, mobile driving licensing vans of traffic police are issuing learner driving licenses in different cities, traffic Police’s mobile driving licensing vans are providing learner driving license facility in various schools, colleges, offices and remote areas. Mirza Faran Baig further explained that regular license from any area of Pakistan and international driving license can be made from any district of the Punjab. The well-mannered staff at the driving licensing centers of the Punjab Police are ensuring the provision of the best facilities to the citizens. DIG Traffic said that in case of any complaint, the citizens can contact IG Punjab 1787 Complaint and one can get immediate help and guidance by contacting the Center or DIG Traffic on WhatsApp number 03188464236.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is busy day and night to solve the problems of the citizens, in continuation of which the IG Punjab has set up an online court in the Central Police Office on a holiday. Dr. Usman Anwar personally checked the redressal process of citizens’ complaints received at 1787 Complaint Center and gave a deadline for immediate resolution of the problems while seeking the response from the concerned supervisory officers on the delay in processing.

IG Punjab spoke to Aftab, a citizen of Gujranwala and got an update about his problem, after which he gave instructions to the concerned SDPO of Gujranwala through telephone and assigned task of solving citizen’s problem as soon as possible. IG Punjab directed to ensure recovery of the said citizen. IG Punjab directed the RPOs and DPOs to immediately redress the complaints sent by 1787 Complaint Centre. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the RPOs and DPOs should take immediate action on the requests sent from 1787, give relief to the citizens. IG Punjab further said that those responsible should prepare themselves for departmental and legal action in case of deliberate delay, negligence or laziness.