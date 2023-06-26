Mir pays surprise visit to cattle market Rakh Chabeel Manawan

Caretaker Minister for Information and Local Government Punjab Amir Mir paid a surprise visit to cattle market Adda Rakh Chabeel Manawan yesterday. During the visit, the Local Government Minister expressed his anger over the presence of despatch rider instead of doctor and dispenser at the medical camp established by the Health department, and recommended the focal person of the Health department to take action against the doctor absent from duty. The caretaker Minister of Local Government immediately stopped the despatch rider from working, fearing him to be a further threat to the sick. Amir Mir also inspected the medical camp setup by the Livestock department and Rescue 1122 and checked their duty roster. Veterinary doctor present at the site told caretaker mini that there are more complaints of diarrhoea and fever in animals for which antibiotics and other medicines are available.

On this occasion, Amir Mir said that instructions have already been issued to the administration on behalf of traders regarding the lack of lighting at night. The duration of lighting at night has been extended by two hours to one o’Clock while instructions have also been issued to provide lighting round the clock from two nights before Eid. Amir Mir further said that due to the hot weather, buyers come to the market at night; this step has been taken to provide convenience to the buyers. Amir Mir also said that there are adequate water troughs in the Cattle Market Ada Rakh Chabeel; the traders should cooperate with the administration.