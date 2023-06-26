ANF continues to spearhead efforts to in counter narcotics

June 2022 to June 2023 has been highly satisfying year for Pakistan as “Front-Line State in Global Fight against Illicit Drugs”. ANF being lead Drug Law Enforcement Agency continued to spearhead national efforts in Counter Narcotics (CN) domain along with other LEAs. A total of 266 metric tons drugs of various categories were seized by all LEAs out of which ANF contributed 59% of recoveries despite heavy odds in terms of capacity issues and budgetary support.

During June 2022 to June 2023, ANF registered 1678 and arrested 1652 culprits involved in drug smuggling. While seized 157.551 metric tons of different types of drugs which includes 4379.103 Kg Methamphetamine, 207.561 Kg Amphetamine, 492.094 Kg Psychotic Tablets, 32312.061 liters of various types of prohibited Chemical. In addition, during the period mentioned, 61781.257 Kg Hashish, 43197.508 Kg Opium, 9316.695 Kg Heroin, 5459.8 Kg Morphin, 11.249 Kg Cocaine and 3374.103 Kg different type of drugs. Compared to this, other Law Enforcement Agencies registered 70891 cases and Arrested 75095 suspects, while seized 108.566 metric tonnes of drugs.

While maintaining strategic orientation through permanent deployment at key nodes including air, sea ports, dryports and selective border terminals, ANF has also been interdicting drug trafficking through regular operations at inter-provincial boundaries and securing urban centers. Special focus was also kept on out bound flights, cargo and containerized traffic.However, it has been noted that Synthetic drugs seizure has doubled vis-à-vis 2021/22.

ANF has also been actively contributing toDrug Demand Reductionthroughnationwide awareness programs in the form of lectures, seminars, walks and sports activities. 1879 drug Patients have been treated in ANF Rehabilitation Centers (MATRCs).In the current year two more MATRCs (Malir & Mangopir Karachi) have been raised and made operational.

8 Maritime Operations have been conducted by ANF in collaboration with international counterparts so far in year 2023.A total of18.33 Tons of drugs have been seized including13.275 MT Hashish, 3.36MT Heroin and 1.6982MT Methamphetamine/ICE.These operations were carried out in open sea on intelligence lead provided by ANF to Maritime International Law Enforcement.