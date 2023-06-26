Relief Dept unveils monsoon contingency plan

The Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Sunday unveiled the Monsoon Contingency Plan 2023, a comprehensive strategy aimed at minimizing disaster risks and facilitating a coordinated and timely response.

Under the supervision of the Relief Department, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has actively engaged district administration, provincial and federal line departments, as well as humanitarian partners in developing this plan, incorporating valuable lessons learned from previous incidents. The primary objective is to mitigate the impact of disasters and safeguard the lives and livelihoods of the people residing in the province.

According to the Monsoon Plan 2023, ten districts, including Chitral Upper, Chitral Lower, Swat, DI Khan, Tank, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohistan Upper, Shangla, and Dir Upper, are identified as very highly prone. Additionally, six other districts, Malakand, Dir Lower, Tor Ghar, Kohistan Lower, Kolai Palas Kohistan, and Peshawar, are classified as high risk. Floods have been an ongoing issue, particularly in lowland areas, resulting in waterborne diseases, loss of human and livestock life, and damage to infrastructure. The Monsoon Plan 2023 addresses this concern through a comprehensive flood risk management approach that encompasses the prevention, mitigation, preparedness, emergency response, and recovery measures. Prevention measures focus on discouraging construction in current and future flood-prone areas, adapting future developments to flood risks, and promoting appropriate land use and agricultural practices.