PRCS distributes ration packs in Thatta

Under the auspices of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), one thousand families affected by the coastal storm in Keti Bandar have been provided with ration packages. According to the details, the affected households in Keti Bandar were registered systematically. A total of 3,000 families will benefit from this initiative. In the first phase, one thousand affected individuals received ration supplies.

Speaking on this occasion, Chairman PRCS, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari said that during the relocation of affected families, PRCS provided relief items to 200 households and continuing in the same spirit, Red Crescent has distributed ration packages to one thousand families, and in the coming days, this initiative will expand to benefit more affected individuals in Badin and Sajawal.

He said that PRCS would assist the remaining 3,000 distressed households in Thatta.

The Red Crescent considers serving and aiding distressed humanity as its duty.

“We are here to alleviate your suffering in this isolated coastal area, and it is not merely a favor but our responsibility.”

He further added.

Sardar Shahid Ahmed said that Red Crescent is always in the frontline to provide humanitarian assistance during disasters and emergencies.

He said unbiased, indiscriminate service and aid to humanity are the trademarks of the Red Crescent. He said the people living along coastal areas are facing challenges and hardships and we have been playing our part in mitigating those adversities.

Red Crescent has taken this initiative so that other organizations may also turn towards this direction with renewed determination so that aid can reach to every person. “I would also like to commend the Pakistan Army for their commendable efforts, as well as the Rangers and local authorities for their coordination, dedication, and humanitarianism”, he added.

Chairman PRCS stated that volunteers played an excellent role in rescue and releif operation, as well as in the safe relocation of people to secure locations.

PRCS Secretary General Muhammad Abidullah Khan, Secretary PRCS Sindh Branch, Kanwar Waseem, Assistant Commissioner Keti Bandar, Usman Aarif, Nadim Abbas from Norwegian Red Cross-Pakistan, PRCS staff and volunteers were also present on this occasion.