PM Shehbaz, IDB president exchange views on new avenues of collaboration

Premier lauds IDB’s announcement to provide $4.2 billion support to Pakistan’s post floods recovery. Islamic Development Bank President Dr Muhammad Al Jasser (left) in a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Paris on June 23, 2023. – Radio Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Islamic Development Bank (IDB) President Dr Muhammad Al Jasser on Friday took stock of the progress on various ongoing projects and exchanged views on new avenues of collaboration.

Talking to the IDB president, who called on the premier on the sidelines of the New Global Financial Pact Summit being held in Paris, France today, PM Shehbaz has underscored that the bank’s beneficial partnership with Pakistan will go a long way in helping the people of the country to rebuild their lives and livelihoods after devastating floods last year.

The premier also emphasised on the partnership in support of the sustainable development objectives of the government of Pakistan. He lauded the IDB’s announcement to provide $4.2 billion in support of Pakistan’s post floods recovery.

During the meeting, the long-standing cooperation and engagement between Pakistan and Islamic Development Bank was also discussed.

PM Shehbaz thanked Al Jasser on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan for the bank’s participation in the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan held in Geneva on 9 January 2023.

He acknowledged the personal contribution and leadership role of Al Jasser in galvanising this huge volume of financial support.

The premier also briefed Al Jasser on the recently formed Special Investment Facilitation Council to streamline foreign investments in the country and provide a one-window solution to address all concerns of foreign investors.

PM Shehbaz renewed the invitation to the president of the IDB to visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.