ISMMART Group of Industries celebrates grand groundbreaking ceremony for Tower 17

Tower 17, Faisal Hills, Islamabad – ISMMART Group of Industries, a renowned name in real estate development, celebrated a grand groundbreaking ceremony for Tower 17, symbolizing a significant milestone in the development of Faisal Hills. The event, held on 23rd June 2023, was an extraordinary celebration of progress, innovation, and community.

Tower 17, a marvel of architectural brilliance, is set to redefine the skyline of Faisal Hills and provide a modern and luxurious living experience. The groundbreaking ceremony witnessed the presence of famous singers like Ali Zafar and Farhan Saeed and esteemed dignitaries, influential personalities, key stakeholders, and distinguished guests, like Mr. Shaukat Marwat – CEO General Manager Ms. Abeer, Managing Director Ms. Anam Shahid & COS Mr. Kamran, all coming together to commemorate this historic moment. The event was organised by two event management companies Evenements and Prestige International.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Shaukat Marwat, the visionary CEO and Founder of ISMMART Group, expressed his gratitude to all attendees for their unwavering support. He emphasized the commitment to excellence and the vision of creating exceptional living spaces that harmonize with the natural beauty of Faisal Hills. Tower 17 is designed to meet the evolving needs of the community, offering an array of residential and commercial spaces equipped with modern amenities and state-of-the-art facilities. This development represents a major step forward in transforming Faisal Hills into a thriving hub of contemporary living.

The groundbreaking ceremony also served as an opportunity to acknowledge the contributions of the investors, partners, and employees who have been instrumental in making this project a reality. Their unwavering belief and support have been crucial in driving the success of ISMMART Group. As the construction of Tower 17 begins, ISMMART Group of Industries remains committed to delivering excellence in real estate development. The project signifies a new chapter in the region’s growth and development, offering a distinctive lifestyle experience for residents and businesses alike.