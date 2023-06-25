Pak HC to Rwanda, foreign ministry delegation visit SCCI

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Rwanda Naeemullah Khan, along with a delegation of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), here on Saturday. SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Senior Vice President Wahub Jahangir and Vice President Amir Majeed Sheikh welcomed the guests. During a meeting, the SCCI president emphasised the need to further increase trade volume between the two countries. He said the current trade volume between the two countries was very small, which the business communities of both countries could increase through mutual trade efforts. Ghafoor Malik suggested a few measures for expansion of trade between the two countries, saying both countries should facilitate single-country trade exhibitions and encourage frequent exchanges of trade delegations; the Rwanda businesses should be encouraged to explore joint venture possibilities in Pakistan, and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) should be signed to find new ways of cooperation between the trade bodies of the two countries. He said Sialkot city was manufacturing surgical instruments, leather products and gloves of all sorts, textiles items, sports wear, martial arts uniforms and accessories, musical instruments, kitchen ware and table ware, hollow ware, hunting knives, table cutlery/ flatware, and military uniform badges. He suggested the Rwandan traders should import these products from Sialkot. The delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said “we are going to establish a separate window for the business community to facilitate them at the Foreign Office and other camp offices across Pakistan”. They said that 45 per cent people come from Gujranwala division to the Foreign Office for document attestations. The business community of Sialkot stressed to open a camp office at SCCI premises. President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce offered a high commissioner to set up a camp office in SCCI. Thee meeting was attended by the business community of Sialkot.