India martyrs two Pakistanis in unprovoked firing at LoC

Two Pakistani civilians embraced martyrdom while another sustained injuries as they came under the Indian army fire in the Sattwal Sector from across the Line of Control (LoC), according to the military’s media wing.

In a statement on Saturday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, “Indian Army, in a display of its usual inhumane approach towards innocent Kashmiris, opened indiscriminate fire onto a group of shepherds in the Sattwal Sector.” Resultantly, it said, one civilian embraced martyrdom, while two other were critically injured. However, later in an update, the ISPR said death toll rose to two as another injured of the Indian firing succumbed to injuries. “In sequel to Indian Army unprovoked firing today while adopting an inhumane approach towards innocent Kashmiris at Sattwal Sector, one more civilian has embraced shahadat while one remains critically injured,” the statement added. The military’s media wing identified the martyrs as Obaid Qayyum (s/o Muhammad Qayyum, age 22 years) and Muhammad Qasim (s/o Muhammad Din, age 55 years).

Both the martyrs are resident of village Bara Dari Tetrinote of Tehsil Hajira in district Poonch, the ISPR said.

“Driven by a newfound geo-political patronage, Indian forces have embarked on a plan to take innocent lives to satiate their false narratives and concocted allegations,” the military said, in an indirect reference to a joint statement issued after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with US President Joe Biden. The ISPR said that Pakistan reserves the right to respond back in a manner of its choosing to protect Kashmiri lives in the LoC belt, regardless of the strong protest being launched from the Indian side. “The Indian side is reminded to respect the basic human rights of Kashmiris, particularly, their inalienable right to till their lands,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, the Indian Charge d’ Affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saturday here to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violation committed by the Indian forces in Satwal Sector of the Line of Control (LoC). The incident, which took place on 24 June 2023, resulted in killing of two civilians and injury to another one.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, reaffirmed in February 2021. It was further underscored that targeting of civilians is contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws. The Indian side was urged to respect the Ceasefire Understanding, investigate the incident, and maintain peace along the Line of Control.