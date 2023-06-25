Elahi secures bail in money laundering case also

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi on Saturday once again secured post-arrest bail from Lahore’s special central court in a money laundering case. During court proceedings, Advocate Amjad Pervaiz appeared as Elahi’s counsel while Elahi was in jail. Meanwhile, the FIA had opposed the acceptance of his bail plea.

Later, judge Bakht Fakhar Bahzad’s court issued an order for the PTI president’s release from the District Camp jail, which states that Elahi is to be released “if not wanted in any other case and after confirmation of surety bonds”. The court accepted Elahi’s bail plea for surety bonds worth Rs10,000.

Elahi was initially arrested on June 1 from outside his Gujranwala residence in a Rs70 million graft case related to the embezzlement of development funds allocated for the Gujrat district. After a district court in Lahore ordered his release, the PTI president was arrested again in a corruption case registered against him in Gujranwala by Punjab ACE.

He was then presented before a court in Gujranwala on June 2, which later discharged him in the two corruption cases registered in the district’s anti-corruption police station for allegedly taking kickbacks in the development funds allocated for the construction of roads in Gujrat. However, he was re-arrested by anti-corruption personnel minutes later, in a case registered against him for the alleged illegal recruitment in the Punjab Assembly when he was the speaker.

On June 20, an anti-corruption court in Lahore granted post-arrest bail to the PTI leader in the illegal appointments case. He, however, was sent back to the prison in the money laundering case.

Meanwhile, his counsel moved the court seeking his post-arrest bail. During the course of proceedings, the court accepted his bail plea against the submission of surety bonds worth Rs10,000.