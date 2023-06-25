Court acquits Nawaz in plot allotment reference

An accountability court on Saturday acquitted ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif in a plot allotment reference.

Accountability Court Judge Rao Abdul Jabbar announced the short order while deciding different objection applications, filed by Yousaf Abbas and other relatives of Nawaz Sharif, against auction of assets owned by the former prime minister.

In his final arguments, the petitioners’ counsel argued that the court declared Nawaz Sharif as absconder over non-appearance in the matter and ordered to auction his properties. He submitted that rights of his clients would also be affected if the properties of the former premier were auctioned. He submitted that after the new amendment in accountability law, the case did not fall within the jurisdiction of the NAB and the accountability court. He submitted that Nawaz Sharif did not play any role in the matter whereas the court had acquitted all other accused. It is pertinent to mention that the court had already acquitted Jang /Geo group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman and two other accused in the plot allotment case.