Argentine economy minister to run for president

Argentina’s economy minister, Sergio Massa, will run as the presidential candidate for the ruling center-left Peronist bloc in October elections, the coalition said on Friday. Joining Massa on the ticket as vice-presidential candidate will be Agustin Rossi, current cabinet chief for President Alberto Fernandez, a tweet by the Homeland Union bloc said. The decision removes ambassador to Brazil Daniel Scioli and Interior Minister Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro from contention as aspirants for the ruling bloc. “For institutional, political and social responsibility, our space has decided to form a unity list … Our candidate for president will be @SergioMassa and accompanying him as candidate for vice president will be @RossiAgustinOk,” the tweet said. Primary elections occur in Argentina on August 13, and the first round presidential vote will take place October 22. Massa, a 51-year-old lawyer, has been economy minister for 11 months during a period of soaring inflation (114 percent year-on-year) and a drop in hard currency reserves.