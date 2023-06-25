CJP calls for strengthening regulatory institutions

Multiple interpretations of one law give rise to problems or conflicts, and regulatory institutions should be strengthened, said Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Saturday.

Article 25 of the Constitution of Pakistan is about the equitable distribution of resources and the apex court can only determine whether a subsidy granted by the government is non-discriminatory or not, he said, speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad.

CJP Bandial said that business-friendly initiatives are essential but the Supreme Court looks at the law according to the Constitution and whether it is conducive to providing business opportunities. The country’s progress is tied to business growth so initiatives conducive to businesses are important, he added.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) needs to take action against housing schemes, which do not possess the land, said CJP Bandial. He was of the view that regulations should be made easier for the public while the efficiency of high courts should be improved by reducing the burden on them.

Every industrial sector wants a subsidy but that is for the government to give, not the SC, which can only assess a given subsidy, clarified CJP Bandial.

He said that business integrity should be upheld and the correct regulatory measures should be in place. The government imposes taxes and custom duties but the public is not aware, said the CJP, adding that the government should conduct affairs in consultation with the business community.

Citing an example, he said that IPPs were assured of long-term investment and it is necessary to facilitate investors.

“I am not an expert in the field of artificial intelligence. This ceremony is being held for business development in Pakistan. The Supreme Court is only concerned with the enforcement of law. Repeatedly interpreting the law gives rise to conflict and differences in interpretations must be reconciled by experts. Two interpretations of one law causes problems,” said the CJP.

Regarding service tribunals, CJP Bandial said that regulatory bodies should form their own tribunals as not doing so places an extra burden on the judiciary. Judges are not as readily available as one has to sit through several examinations to qualify as one, he added.

Private businesses in the country need support and encouragement, said the CJP, adding that better regulatory systems that keep in mind the dignity of commercial institutions are needed.