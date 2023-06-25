PPP always prioritises political stability, democratic values: Shazia

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri Saturday said that Pakistan people’s Party had been always striving for ensuring political stability and democracy in the country. Addressing a presser along with the Senator Rubina Khalid in the federal capital, the federal minister said that all the political parties were sitting together, despite ideological differences, for the sake of the country’s economic and political stability and strengthening democracy”. The coalition government came into power, after the removal of former Prime Minister through a constitutional way, to address the suffering of people amid inflation, unemployment and poverty due to the ineffective policies of the previous government, Shazia Marri said.

About the sufferings of those affected due to the floods last year, Shazia Marri said that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto have effectively voiced the miseries of the 33 million people affected due to devastating floods at international forums. As a result of this, Pakistan received financial assistance of nine billion dollars for the flood affected people’s rehabilitation, she told. Referring to the Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s recent speech in National Assembly, Shazia Marri dispelled the impression of any strife between Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party and said Bilawal Bhutto has explained that the basic issue was the funds for the flood victims. Bilawal Bhutto has reiterated the commitments regarding rehabilitation of the flood-affected people during his speech, she said and added, Bilawal Bhutto in his speech highlighted the way a fascist leader in the United States promoting hatred-based populism gave a call on January 06 for attacking the parliament and sensitive institutions led the democratic country take action against him for the country’s stability, banning him on social media from where he was instigating violence.

The same story was repeated in our country when the sensitive military installations and monuments of army martyrs were vandalized on May 09 which, she said, Pakistan People’s Party cannot forgive.