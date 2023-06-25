Naqvi orders campaign against fake agri medicines across province

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting being held at CM Office in which proposals to increase cultivation of oil producing fields were reviewed.It was decided during the meeting to launch a vigorous campaign to increase under cultivation area of fields so as to decrease import bill of canola,sunflower and other oil producing fields.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi ordered a continued campaign against fake and adulterated agricultural medicines across the province.Mohsin Naqvi directed that Commissioners in their relevant divisions should conduct monitoring of ongoing campaigns against fake pesticides.It was agreed during the meeting to formulate an effective strategy to increase production instead of under cultivation area of wheat.The proposal to grant further subsidy on agricultural machinery so as to increase the production of wheat,cotton and other fields was reviewed.

The agricultural experts stressed upon cultivation of fields through a drill machine to increase production.It was decided during the meeting to launch IT based Cotton Crop Management Programme in the province.The meeting was informed that database of farmers will be completed during current month across the province.Services of approximately 2 thousand internee agricultural graduates will be availed for cotton campaign advisory service across the province.Satellite image of cotton field will be acquired with the assistance of SUPARCO.The farmers will be ensured provision of substantial agricultural income across the province.Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi exhorted that all stakeholders will have to make vigorous endeavours in order to attain cotton production target under any circumstance.Mohsin Naqvi said that it is necessary to ascertain agricultural priorities by keeping in view exigencies of future. The agricultural experts while expressing their views stated that in order to yield a good crop it is essential to have a quality seed and right quantity of cultivation.DG Strategic Project Major General Shahid Nazir,Caretaker Minister SM Tanvir,renowned businessman and Head of APTMA Gohar Ejaz,Fawad Mukhtar,Chief Secretary,Senior Member Board of Revenue,Secretary Agriculture and Agricultural Experts participated in the meeting. The Experts relating to Oil Seed participated in the meeting via video link.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Jamia Masjid Bhong in Rahim Yar Khan.Mohsin Naqvi witnessed hall of the mosque, leading prayer place, corridors and other parts.Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged magnificent art of construction and praised splendid sculpture work of the mosque.Mohsin Naqvi remarked that Bhong Mosque is a beautiful specimen of the art of construction. Mohsin Naqvi stated that inscription on the walls of the mosque and dome has been done with great hard work and Islamic art of construction has been nicely portrayed. The foundation stone of Bhong Mosque was laid in 1932 and the mosque was completed in 50 years in the decade of 1980. Bhong Mosque has also been given Agha Khan Award with regard to Islamic art of construction.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi congratulated Naheen Khan and Faiza Nasir on winning a gold medal in badminton in the Special Olympics World Games 2023.Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi in his felicitation message stated that Naheen Khan and Faiza Nasir by winning a gold medal in the badminton doubles competition have brightened the name of Pakistan.Mohsin Naqvi extolled that daughters of the nation have raised aloft our green national flag on which the whole nation takes pride in the abilities of Naheen Khan and Faiza Nasir.Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the victory of Naheen Khan and Faiza Nasir is the triumph of Pakistan and prayed for their successes in future as well.