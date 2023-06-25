Amir Mir pays surprise visit to cattle market Lakho Der

The caretaker minister for Local Government and Community Development Punjab Amir Mir paid a surprise visit to the Cattle Market Lakho Der. During the visit, he expressed his disapproval over the presence of Lumpy Skin Virus infected animals in the market and reprimanded the officials present on the spot including Assistant Commissioner Shalamar. He said that the Assistant Commissioners themselves should go to the markets and ensure the delivery of all measures. Amir Mir, while making a statement regarding AC Shalamar, said that due to your office’s inattention, such animals have reached the markets. He also issued orders to replace the veterinary doctor and veterinary assistant of the Livestock Department present on the spot. Provincial Minister while issuing instructions to the Commissioner Lahore Division said that an inquiry should be made regarding the presence of animals infected with Lumpy Skin in the market and a report be submitted. He also directed the Livestock Department to submit a report after screening the animals affected by lumpy skin and removing them from the markets. He said that animals affected by lumpy skin can become a threat to the entire cattle market. On complaints related to lighting by traders, Local Government Minister Amir Mir said that the duration of lighting in all cattle markets has been extended till 1 am, and from two days before Eid all cattle markets will have uninterrupted supply of lighting for 24 hours. The caretaker Local Government Minister also directed to put sand or gravel on the sides of the water troughs. He further said that all the concerned departments should be diligent all the time and ensure the provision of best facilities.