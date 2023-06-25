267 rescuers’ passing-out parade held at ESA

The passing-out parade for 267 rescuers, trained for different tehsils of Punjab, was held at Emergency Services Academy Lahore here on Saturday. Provincial Minister for Industries Commerce, Energy and Skills Development, SM Tanveer was the chief guest at the ceremony.

Secretary Emergency Services Department Dr Rizwan Naseer and senior officials of the Punjab government, Emergency Services Department & Emergency Services Academy also attended the ceremony. A large number of rescuers, their parents and families also witnessed the passing-out parade. In his welcoming address, Secretary ESD Dr Rizwan Naseer took the oath from 267 passing-out rescuers, and congratulated them on successful completion of their professional training, and becoming part of the live-saving emergency service.