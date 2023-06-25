Local population has first right on natural resources: Marri

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Mari emphasized that the constitution and the directives of the Supreme Court explicitly stated that the first right to natural resources belonged to the local population.

Expressing concerns related to the utilization of natural resources in the National Assembly here Saturday, she highlighted the importance of abiding by the constitution and the orders issued by the Supreme Court. She reiterated that these legal frameworks clearly define that the initial entitlement to natural resources rests with the local population. The minister emphasized the significance of ensuring that the rights of the local communities are respected and protected. By adhering to the constitutional provisions and Supreme Court directives, equitable access and fair distribution of natural resources can be achieved, ultimately benefiting the people residing in the respective regions, she expressed.

She reiterated that the relevant districts in Sindh should be given priority in receiving gas, as the province or region with a gas well has the primary entitlement to its utilization, which ultimately benefits the people residing in that area.

Federal Minister for Water Resources, Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, highlighted water-related issues pertaining to irrigation in the lower and border areas of Sindh.

Acknowledging the failure in addressing electricity load shedding, he drew attention to the significant 20 percent line losses in Sindh alone that require immediate attention.

Shah mentioned the existence of five grid stations in Sindh, each with a capacity of 66 kilowatts. He noted that while the Rohri and Nara Canals were currently flowing at full capacity, there was a shortage of water in the lower and border areas. He assured that water was being supplied to Balochistan according to its specific requirements. Furthermore, Shah acknowledged the challenges in Kherthar but conveyed optimistic news that water is available and efforts are being made to provide even more water to the region.