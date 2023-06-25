PDMA takes precautionary measures to deal with upcoming monsoon

Commissioner Muhammad Zubair on Saturday chaired an emergent meeting in which a mechanism has been prepared to deal with upcoming torrential rains and floods as a precautionary measure.

The Monsoon rains will start on June 25. Representatives of the irrigation department, Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP), Cantonment Board Peshawar, Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) and the administrative officers of the municipal institutions participated in the meeting to deal with the situation in view of the torrential rains from the night of June 25.

A report will be sent to the Commissioner in 48 hours, the meeting decided. Besides, an operation will be started on an emergency basis to eliminate the encroachments around the rivers, Irrigation Department, WSSP, PDA and Orders have been issued to the municipal bodies to ensure the availability of heavy machinery so that relief can be provided in case of any emergency.