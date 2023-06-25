Alarm Bells

Malnutrition is one of the biggest threats to our population and national productivity. According to the School Age Children Health and Nutrition Survey (SCANS) 2020, 90 per cent of children have inadequate amounts of iron in their diet.

Children in Pakistan are malnourished with iron deficiency being among the top deficiencies (49.1 per cent as per the National Nutrition Survey 2018 under five years of age. Inadequate micronutrient intakes are prevalent in most Pakistani school children: more than 80 per cent of children are below calcium, iron, zinc, and vitamin A recommended intakes, 60 per cent for vitamin C, 25 per cent for B vitamins, and 75 per cent for folate. A health economics study done by Aga Khan University estimates that the loss in income due to micronutrient deficiencies is about US$ 3 Billion annually or 1.33 per cent of GDP. This could lead to consequences such as impaired growth, frequent illness, fatigue, shortness of breath, and a reduced ability to learn. This not only leads to absence from school but also hinders the physical and cognitive development of children causing a hurdle in their progress towards a successful future.

Promoting nutritional solutions to ensure nutrient adequacy for children’s development is key. Among solutions to prevent the risk of malnutrition, food fortification is generally recognized as a sustainable long-term approach easy to implement. Fortified dairy products and fortified nutrition solutions (like complementary food for early childhood) can be an effective vehicle for fortification that can improve the nutritional quality of diets and thus support normal healthy growth and development in children. *