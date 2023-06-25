The May 9 tragedy opened the eyes of many people in Pakistan as they came to know how a grand conspiracy was hatched by a political party to destabilise Pakistan. Yet, the people of Pakistan who love the army and the country did not fall for its deception. Few people committed terrorism on May 9, but now, they too are ashamed of what they did. Because a large majority of politicians have realized this attempt to destabilize Pakistan, they are announcing their disaffiliation with Tehreek-e-Insaaf. Some may criticise this process as coercion but this could not be more removed from reality. People are leaving Tehreek-e-Insaaf of their own free will and going wherever their hearts desire. Every person is free in his political process so how could any pressure affect him? Because in the past, these same people similarly joined Tehreek-e-Insaaf. The people of Pakistan have recognized what is the stability of Pakistan, so they are turning in that direction so that the deteriorating conditions of the country can be corrected.

The best thing is that Pakistan Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Syed Hafiz Asim Munir are personally making efforts to bring the country out of economic instability and strengthen the foundations of political stability. For this purpose, the government has established a Special Investment Facilitation Council to end the economic instability in the country. Addressing the Investment Council established by the Prime Minister, the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Armed Forces, General Syed Hafiz Asim Munir, said that the Pakistan Army fully supports the efforts of implementing the government’s plan for economic recovery and considers it a social contribution of Pakistan. And economic well-being is considered the basis of regaining its rightful place in the world. The Army’s participation in this council or the support of the Army Chief is very important because our armed forces have very good relations with Middle East countries and these relations can bring investment in Pakistan. If there will be an investment in Pakistan, money will come. If there will be prosperity, there will be economic stability in the country, which will lead to political stability.

The secret to a country’s development is hidden in its political stability.

All the efforts being made to end the political instability in the country are commendable but some people do not want political stability in the country. Politicians have to run the country and the Pakistan Army is the protector of its geographical and ideological borders. When these pillars of the state work together, there is no doubt that stability will be created in the country, due to which the enemy of Pakistan will have to face defeat. Therefore, such political forces, which are currently working to spread instability in the country and are obstructing the improvement of the political process, playing unknowingly in the hands of the enemy.

At the beginning of the article, it was penned down that those who quit politics or left Tehreek-e-Insaaf are independent people and have come to know that the future of Pakistan and the future of their politics lies in their participation in the strengthening of political stability in the country. Let’s not fall into the trap of a party or such a leader and spread instability.

Then this is not happening for the first time in Pakistan. In the past too, people have been leaving one political party and joining other political parties. No one had questioned their decisions. Now, they know that they were used, someone burnt the country by making them fuel in an attempt to light their heart, when they know that this action was neither good for them nor the country then every sensible citizen will condemn it.

Now, the process of political stability has started in the country and the political parties have started making their election strategies so that they can play their role in the development of the country by winning the next election. At the same time, every citizen should play his role in strengthening it. Because when every citizen will fulfil his responsibility and he will know what is good for the stability of the country, this action and thought will be akin to a slap to the anti-national forces. However, the secret to a country’s development is hidden in its political stability.

He writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.