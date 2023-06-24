‘Umro Ayyar — A New Beginning’ trailer released

The sensational and breath-taking trailer of Pakistan’s fantasy film “Umro Ayyar – A New Beginning” has been released. Renowned actors including Usman Mukhtar, Sanam Saeed, Ali Kazmi, Adnan Siddiqui, Saima Rahil, Muneeb Butt, and others are part of the enchanting world of fantasy film Umro Ayyar. The trailer begins with the powerful voice of Hamza Ali Abbasi, announcing that the beginning of new era has arrived. The film revolves around the character of Mukhtar, an ordinary man leading a normal life until his surroundings undergo a transformation. The release date of the film “Umro Ayyar – A New Beginning” has not been announced yet, however fans are expecting it to be a blockbuster as perceived by the trailer.