Kendall rocks a daring look on night out with Bad Bunny

Spotted: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny on a night out in the big city. New York, that is. The Kardashians star and the rapper were photographed leaving celeb-favourite Italian restaurant Carbone in Manhattan and getting into the back seat of an SUV together April 29, more than two months after they first sparked romance rumours. For their latest outing, Kendall showcased a daring style-she wore a black top and a Blumarine fall-winter 2023 shearling-trimmed micro mini skirt, paired with matching buckled knee-high boots. The model flashed an enormous smile as she was photographed at the restaurant, and later shared pics of herself modelling her outfit on her Instagram Stories. Bad Bunny wore a yellow and black jacket over a black shirt and matching pants on their night out. Kendall and Bad Bunny first sparked romance rumours in February when they were spotted out to dinner with Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, Calif. In March, Kendall and the rapper fuelled more dating speculation when they were spotted leaving Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Oscars 2023 after-party together and after the music artist and fellow rapper Eladio Carrión released their single “Coco Chanel,” which contains lyrics that appear to diss the model’s ex Devin Booker.