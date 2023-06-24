Putin vows to crush Russian Mercenaries’ mutiny

Putin to host talks between rivals Armenia, Azerbaijan Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the rebellious Russian mercenary group, claimed today that he had taken control of Rostov-on-Don in an effort to overthrow the military hierarchy amid reports of an armed uprising. Here are 10 facts about this big story: Security has been beefed up in a number of major Russian cities, including the capital Moscow after the Wagner group declared control over Rostov-on-Don’s military command. Vladimir Putin referred to it as “internal treason” and threatened those who rebelled with the greatest punishment. The president of Russia also acknowledged the “difficult” nature of the situation in Rostov. Putin said that “excessive ambitions and vested interests have led to treason”, and called the mutiny a “stab in the back”. “It is a blow to Russia, to our people. And our actions to defend the Fatherland against such a threat will be harsh,” Putin added. Ukraine said that unrest in Russia spurred by an armed mutiny of the Russian Wagner group presented an opportunity for Kyiv, weeks after announcing a counter-offensive against Russian positions. “What does this mean for us? It is a window of opportunity,” said Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar, adding that Russia’s military and political leadership: “fight with us and destroy themselves.” Based on the information they have received, the mayor of Moscow declared that anti-terror actions are being implemented. Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner, who has been embroiled in a dispute with the defence ministry for months, claimed today that Moscow has been launching lethal missile attacks on his men and pledged to retaliate. The military leadership of the nation would be overthrown at any cost, he said, and his soldiers would “destroy everything” standing in their way. The Wagner organization, which consists of over 25,000 mercenaries, has taken over the military command in Rostov and is preparing to march to Moscow. In the boldest challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin since the commencement of the offensive in Ukraine last year, he asked Russians to join his forces and punish Moscow’s military leadership. The Wagner private military company’s personnel have been ordered to defy their commander’s instructions and arrest the Wagner leader after Russia’s FSB security service initiated a criminal investigation against him. The confrontation was the most dramatic turning point in a protracted conflict between the mercenary leader and Russia’s defence establishment, which has become the largest challenge to Putin’s power since he deployed soldiers into Ukraine 16 months ago.