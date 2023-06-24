Shae and Evdeki Saat team up to release ‘One Love’ with ‘Coke Studio’

Today rising stars Shae Gill and Evdeki Saat have released a new song – “One Love”, their first collaboration project with COKE STUDIO, Coca-Cola’s global music platform, which brings the most exciting emerging and breakthrough artists from all corners of the world together to create ‘Real Magic’.

Coca-Cola’s ‘Real Magic’ brand philosophy celebrates the magic of human connection and the belief that our differences make the world a richer and more interesting place. It is a celebration of the real-life moments and the magic, that happens when people come together.

One of the rising names of alternative pop, Turkey’s Evdeki Saat first reached new heights with 2020’s “Uzunlar V1”, which has over 120 million Spotify streams to date.

Fresh from singing cover songs on her Instagram in a friend’s bedroom, 24-year-old Pakistani singer Shae Gill’s made her debut in Coke Studio Pakistan in 2022, as part of the hugely successful global hit “Pasoori”. “Pasoori” is the most streamed Pakistani song of all time on Spotify, as well as reaching #1 on the global viral chart. To date, it has been viewed close to 600 million times on Youtube.

Commenting on the collision song, Evdeki Saat said, “I think it’s always exciting to be involved in Coke Studio as a musician. The project itself is so exciting. A global collaboration was something that I wanted to experience in my music career.?I always love to connect with other musical cultures. Shae is a great representative of her culture, also a great musician and personality. I enjoyed the challenging process of our decision on making of the song.”

“The inspiration for the track was based around the themes of romance, new love and the open expression of love. It was a pleasure collaborating with him because he’s such a gifted and kind person. On top of that I felt like we made a lot of sense musically and that just made this collaboration all the more exciting.” Shae Gill added.

The release of “One Love” follows “Be Who You Are”, this year’s COKE STUDIO anthem by Grammy-award-winning American musician, Jon Batiste featuring NewJeans, JID, Camilo and Cat Burns. This is one of 9 brand new multi-artist collision songs and exclusive COKE STUDIO sessions from each artist, which will be released to global music fans on all music platforms in June and July. Also released today is a new version of Imagine Dragons’ “Symphony”, created in partnership with the Inner-City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles, as well as “Zero” a new collision between k-pop stars NewJeans and Atlanta rapper JID.

“Collisions’ are central to COKE STUDIO™ and are all about bringing incredible musical talent together across genres and cultures, to create fresh new sounds.” says Joshua Burke, Global Head of Music & Culture Marketing, Coca-Cola.

Sixteen of the biggest breakthrough music artists of the moment have been brought together from the US, UK, Canada, South Africa, Colombia, Egypt, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey, China, Korea and the Philippines for COKE STUDIO 2023:

Camilo

NewJeans

JID

Cat Burns

Imagine Dragons

Sam Smith

Diljit Dosanjh

Evdeki Saat

Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles

Nasty C

Jessie Reyez

Shae Gill

Shreya Ghoshal

XIN LIU

Zack Tabudlo

Afroto

More to be announced!

