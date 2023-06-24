Naimal extends heartfelt birthday wishes to Hamza Ali Abbasi

Naimal Khawar is extremely happy for her husband Hamza Ali Abbassi as The Legend of Maula Jatt actor turned 39 on Friday.

It is no secret that the actor is very much loved by many, but he also received two adorable wishes from the women closest to him, his wife and sister.

“Happy birthday to this beautiful human being for being born,” wrote Naimal in an Instagram story.

Hamza’s elder sister, Fazeela Abbassi, took to the photo-sharing app to share a video montage of his acting avatars, childhood pictures and family portraits. “The greatest gift our parents ever gave us was each other. I fell in love with you the moment you were born and placed in my hands. You occupy half of my heart and a quarter goes to Sameer and Mustafa. I bet they will be jealous,” she wrote.

“Mum says we are the same soul split in two and walking on four legs,” she added, stating how immensely close the two siblings are. Fazeela further called his baby brother a gentleman who’s humble and an inspiration to many. “You are the best version of a human being. I always knew you were a gentleman even when you were a boy. You became an inspiration to millions of people and yet display the ultimate of humility,” she stated.

“As I always tell you, it’s an honour to be your sister in this world. I hope and pray to share the eternal life to come. Happy birthday, baba,” she concluded. Earlier, Abbasi took to social media and shared that he would return to the small screen with Jaan-e-Jahan. “Happy to introduce you to the captivating world of our upcoming project Jaan-e-Jahan written by Rida Bilal, directed by Qasim Ali Mureed,” an Instagram post read. “Produced by Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz coming soon on a TV screen near you!”