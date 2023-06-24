Haris to captain Shaheens in ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup

LAHORE: Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris will captain Pakistan Shaheens in the eight-team 15-match ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023, which is scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka from July 14 to 23. The squad will assemble at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore following Eid Al Adha holidays on Monday, 3 July, for a week-long training camp before the team’s arrival in Colombo on July 12. Shaheens, who are the defending champions, are clubbed with India A, Nepal and Sri Lanka A in Group A, while Group B includes Afghanistan A, Bangladesh A, Oman and United Arab Emirates. The top-two sides from each group will progress to the semifinals, followed by the final. Shaheens will open their campaign against Nepal on July 14, followed by matches against India A on July 16 and Sri Lanka A on July 18. 22-year-old Haris has represented Pakistan in five ODIs and nine T20Is, and will lead Shaheens for the first time. Other international players in the squad are: Arshad Iqbal (1 T20I), Kamran Ghulam (1 ODI), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (2 Tests, 14 ODIs, 27 T20Is), Sahibzada Farhan (3 T20Is), Saim Ayub (8 T20Is), Shahnawaz Dahani (2 ODIs, 11 T20Is) and Tayyab Tahir (3 T20Is).

Squad:

Mohammad Haris (captain, wicketkeeper) (Peshawar), Omair Bin Yousuf (vice-captain) (Karachi), Amad Butt (Sialkot), Arshad Iqbal (Swabi), Haseebullah (Quetta), Kamran Ghulam (Peshawar), Mehran Mumtaz (Rawalpindi), Mubasir Khan (Islamabad), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (North Waziristan), Qasim Akram (Lahore), Sahibzada Farhan (Charsadda), Saim Ayub (Karachi), Shahnawaz Dahani (Larkana), Sufiyan Muqeem (AJK) and Tayyab Tahir (Gujrat)

Non-traveling reserves – Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Junaid and Rohail Nazir

Pakistan’s fixtures in ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup

Group A:

v Nepal, July 14

v India A, July 16

v Sri Lanka A, July 18.