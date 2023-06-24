Aston Villa supporters criticise club’s sponsorship deal with betting firm

LONDON: Aston Villa’s new front-of-shirt sponsorship deal with an online betting firm is a “cynical attempt” at financial gain and ignores concerns about gambling sponsorship in sports, the Aston Villa Supporters’ Trust (AVST) said on Friday. Villa have agreed to a partnership with Asia-based online betting firm BK8 until the end of the 2025-26 campaign, when Premier League clubs will withdraw gambling sponsorships from the front of their matchday shirts. Norwich City cancelled a sponsorship deal with BK8 in 2021 after three days following a backlash from supporters over its sexualised marketing material involving young women. “Though we acknowledge the commercial reality, we sadly feel the club has failed to listen to the legitimate concerns of fans about the role of gambling sponsorship in sports,” AVST said in a statement. “The BK8 agreement is a cynical last-minute attempt to scoop the financial gains ahead of the voluntary ban on front-of-shirt gambling sponsors. BK8 will make a contribution to a local charity in Birmingham for every sale of Villa’s third kit, the club said in a statement announcing the partnership.