Alcaraz sails into Queen’s Club quarters, Fritz knocked out

LONDON: Carlos Alcaraz reached his first quarterfinal on grass as the world No. 2 crushed Jiri Lehecka but third seed Taylor Fritz was knocked out by Adrian Mannarino in the Wimbledon warmup event at Queen’s Club on Thursday. Alcaraz is competing at Queen’s for the first time and the Spanish star is gradually finding his footing on the lawns of west London. The 20-year-old routed Lehecka 6-2, 6-3 as he improved on a labored first round win over Arthur Rinderknech. Alcaraz won the US Open last year and reached the French Open semifinals earlier in June, losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic on the Paris clay. Yet to go past the Wimbledon last 16, Alcaraz believes he is making strides at just the right time, with the All England Club tournament starting on July 3.

“I’ll enjoy my first quarterfinal, it’s a beautiful place to play and I’m enjoying every second here,” Alcaraz said. “It’s more practice and I am happy getting experience on grass. After this match the expectation changes. I think I’m ready to get a good result on grass.”

Under sunny skies, Alcaraz raced away into a 3-0 lead in the opening set despite taking a tumble and losing his racket when his Czech opponent fired a winner and eventually got on the board. But Alcaraz was back on his feet and dusted himself off before quickly pulling away, sealing the first set with an audacious cross-court backhand winner that whizzed past Lehecka as the Czech approached the net and landed right on the line. Alcaraz carried that momentum into the second set as Lehecka struggled to read his low groundstrokes while the Spaniard also saved three break points to go 4-1 up. By then the writing was on the wall and although Lehecka valiantly managed to hold serve, Alcaraz sealed the win on his third match point when the Czech’s return went long.

Top seeded Alcaraz will face former Queen’s champion Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals on Friday after the Bulgarian defeated Francisco Cerundolo 6-3, 7-5. Andy Murray’s first round conqueror Alex De Minaur defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-2 to book a quarterfinal against France’s Mannarino, who beat Fritz 6-4, 76 (9/7). Fritz’s preparations for Wimbledon took a hit when the American went down in straight sets to Mannarino, the Frenchman winning 6-4 7-6(7) to move into the quarter-finals. It was a second victory over a top-10 player for Mannarino in as many weeks having beaten Daniil Medvedev in ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

British No.1 Cameron Norrie meets American Sebastian Korda in the last eight. Norrie will have plenty of attention as the last Briton in the tournament, but the 27-year-old says he would not enjoy the unrelenting spotlight of the recent Netflix tennis documentary Break Point. Nick Kyrgios, Matteo Berrettini and Fritz were among the players followed by the Break Point cameras. “For me it’s more important to keep training as hard as I can and to be known for being a tennis player and a good competitor,” Norrie said. The former Wimbledon semifinalist added: “I think it’s a big distraction having the cameraman there full time. I probably wouldn’t do it, but that’s me right now. I can understand why some players fancy it and why they are choosing the players that they are.”