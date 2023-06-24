Grand Plan

Pakistan’s economic policies often outline the desired outcomes but sadly fail to address the crucial question of how those outcomes will be achieved. In a recent statement, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal expressed his optimism about Pakistan’s economic prospects, projecting that the country’s economy can reach a size of $1 Trillion by 2035, positioning it among the world’s largest economies. While the minister’s enthusiasm is commendable, it is essential to evaluate the cyclical troubles faced by Pakistan. The approved concept of Economic Outlook 2035, especially because it aims to reduce poverty to 15 per cent, may appear a much-needed ambitious goal, but key indicators linked to the country’s economy paint a bleak picture.

It is evident that there has never been a scarcity of plans and ambitious goals but every administration has faltered in translating the theory into reality.

Hopes of reaching $100 billion in domestic exports within the next five years is another ambitious goal that cannot be achieved without a clear roadmap. Pakistan’s exports have struggled to expand, hampered by inadequate infrastructure, limited product diversification and low competitiveness in global markets. It is, therefore, crucial to adopt a holistic approach to even stabilise our fragile trade equation, let alone rely on it for our expenses. The focus should not only be on handing out subsidies to exporters but also on addressing the underlying issues that impede industrial growth.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is often hailed as a game-changer but it cannot single-handedly address the systemic challenges faced by Pakistan. The deep-rooted issues of political instability, unconducive business environment, and red-tapism require a concerted effort; transcending political affiliations and focusing on long-term sustainability rather than short-term gains While the path to economic growth may be challenging, Pakistan possesses immense unrealized potential. However, realizing this potential necessitates a realistic assessment of the country’s current economic crisis. *