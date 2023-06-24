Cancel Culture

Pakistan’s Higher Education Commission recently came under fire when it issued a notice banning Holi celebrations at universities claiming that the religious holiday, customarily protected under the constitution, was “inherently incompatible with the country’s identity and societal values.”

The letter, written by Dr Shaista Sohail was issued shortly after videos of Holi celebrations at Quaid-e-Azam University surfaced, prompting her to self-righteously preach about the perils of engaging in activities that allegedly threaten to erode Pakistan’s ‘Islamic identity’.

Dr Sohail, like many other people in Pakistan, is guilty of blowing an innocuous gathering at a local university wildly out of proportion, Is our religious identity so fragile that it cannot conceivably survive a little bit of dancing? It is not lost on us that this is the same rhetoric repeatedly used by those who wield power in Pakistan to punish any deviations from the norm. The truth, of course, is that Holi celebrations do not threaten Islam so much as the religious-nationalistic narrative that Pakistan has spent decades cultivating for itself.

It also threatens a more sinister agenda at play at Pakistani educational institutions since the country’s inception-that is, the idea that no man or woman should be allowed to think for themselves. It is entirely possible to be secure in one’s religious identity while being cognisant and respectful of other cultural norms but this discourse is largely absent in Pakistan. Indeed, we cannot expect diversity to be respected in a country where even a simple interaction between a man and woman in public is subject to severe scrutiny-our cultural sensitivities are so acute that universities have even begun enforcing dress codes for women, segregating spaces on campus, all to prevent the possibility of students challenging the state’s propaganda machine.

Nothing scares Pakistani policymakers more than the prospect of young people transgressing the bounds of social acceptability and thinking for themselves. Indeed, the HEC has never expressed such strong feelings about the dismal state of our country’s educational institutions, which consistently fall short even when compared with other Asian states with similar income levels. But the celebration of a holiday is somehow given all the pomp and bravado of a national security threat. *