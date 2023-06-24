PPP will never betray PML-N, vows Zardari

Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Friday insisted that he would not betray the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), a private TV channel reported.

Zardari made the remarks in the backdrop of reports circulating on social media that the PPP is “not happy” with the policies of the coalition government and will part ways with the ruling alliance – under the umbrella of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – ahead of the upcoming elections. Addressing a joint press conference flanked by All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) leader Gohar Ejaz in Lahore, the former president said, “Neither deceived anyone nor will betray the PML-N.”

Stressing the need for joint efforts for a “better future” for the country, the PPP stalwart urged all the political parties to sign a charter of economy.

“I am ready to sign a charter of economy. The charter of economy is need of the hour,” he added. The former president said that they should work jointly for the progress of the country. Referring to the crippling economy of a cash-strapped nation, Zardari said that everyone will suffer if Pakistan is affected.

The country needs trade opportunities instead of aid, he added. “We should promote trade to improve [the country’s] economy.”

The former president said that they will have to unite for a better future for the country, adding that the people invest abroad due to “insecurity”. “I had also asked the PTI chairman to sign the charter of economy in parliament,” he recalled. Responding to a question, the PPP leader said that work on Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline will be started soon.

Addressing the presser, Zardari further said: “The country will progress if textile and finance ministers are from you [businessmen].” He urged the traders to come forward and become part of the government. Talking about his roadmap for the country’s prosperity, Zardari suggested exporting sugar worth $2 billion and strengthening the industry. He also invited them to set up industries in Sindh.