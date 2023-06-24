Toshakhana case: IHC reserves verdict on case admissibility

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its verdict on a petition against the admissibility of the Toshakhana case. Justice Aamir Farooq presided over the proceedings and listened to four separate pleas submitted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, questioning the admissibility of the Toshakhana case in the IHC. Additionally, Imran Khan filed three additional petitions against the trial court’s ruling in the Toshakhana case. During the hearing, Khawaja Haris, representing Imran Khan, argued that the complaint should not have been filed directly in the session court, emphasizing that the appropriate forum for filing such a complaint is the Magistrate’s Court. After the completion of the arguments from both sides, the court reserved its verdict and adjourned the hearing until July 5.