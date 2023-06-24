36,258 cops to perform security duties on Eid-ul-Azha in Punjab

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police has completed its arrangements for the security of Eid gatherings in mosques, imambargahs and open places across the province on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha. Dr. Usman Anwar said that 36,258 officers and officials will perform security duties for Eid prayer gatherings held at 27,355 mosques and Imam Bargahs, 775 open places. Moreover,in provincial capital Lahore more than 8000 officers and officials will perform security duties of around 5,000 Eid prayer gatherings.

2973 police national volunteers, 1468 special police, 268 QRF teams will also be deployed for security arrangements, while 11967 metal detectors, 263 walk-through gates and 4921 CCTV cameras will also provide security for Eid prayers.

IG Punjab said that a comprehensive strategy has been formulated for the protection of mosques, Imam Bargahs, Eid gatherings and citizens across the province and additional personnel would also be deployed for the security of parks and recreational places during Eid holidays. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed the supervisory officers to ensure strict implementation of the rules and one-wheeling, aerial firing, kite flying and hurling would not be tolerated. He stressed upon to ensure implementation of SOPs issued by interior ministry with respect to collection of hides. He also directed to strictly monitor all proscribed organizations involved in illegal activities and Fourth Schedule persons effectively.

IG Punjab said that complete checking and clearance of all mosques, Imam Bargahs and Eid ghahs should be ensured before Eid prayers, snipers must be deployed on the rooftops of A-category mosques and Imam Bargahs and commandos in plain clothes should also be deployed inside Eid gatherings. IG Punjab directed that the DIG Traffic should monitor traffic management plan to ensure flow of traffic across the province on the occasion of Eid and carve out comprehensive arrangements to prevent street crimes and robberies on highways. Dr. Usman Anwar said that all resources should be used for the convenience and protection of tourists at Murree and other tourist places during the Eid ul-Adha holidays. . IG Punjab said that the SOPs issued regarding the entry and exit of vehicles in Murree should be implemented so that the citizens do not have to face any problem.

Under training officers included in the 33rd Senior Management Course made a study visit to the Central Police Office, Lahore the delegation from National Institute of Management Islamabad included 14 officers including 04 women. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met the officers under training, the delegation was informed about anti-crime, modern IT applications and working system of public service delivery. DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir briefed the delegation about modern services of Punjab Police, field formations and other professional matters.

IG Punjab said that police stations and service delivery projects have been separated for the convenience of citizens, IT-based policing is being promoted. Tahaffuz Markaz across the province are working to help and facilitate transgenders, homeless children, women victims of violence and gender-based crimes. Dr. Usman Anwar said that hundreds of special children of police employees are being provided with the best medical facilities through Hmaray Phool project and the health screening of the entire force has been completed under health welfare. IG Punjab apprised the under-training officers about the development works of Shuhada and Ghazi wall of CPO Complex. Officers under training were also given a tour of various branches including 1787 Complaint Center and Monitoring Room. At the end of the visit, commemorative souvenirs were exchanged between IG Punjab and the head of the delegation. DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Operations Waqas Nazir, DIG IT Ahsan Younas, AIG Training Faisal Mukhtar and AIG Admin Amara Athar were also present on the occasion.