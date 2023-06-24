NAB Lahore holds open hearing to address public grievances

In pursuance of the directions from Chairman NAB, Lt. Gen. (R) Nazir Ahmed, the Regional Bureau of Lahore holds maiden Open Hearing (Khuli Katcheri) to address the public grievances on fast track mechanism. The Director Geneal (DG) NAB Lahore, Mr. Amjad Majeed Aulakh headed the open hearing and carefully listened to every complainant appeared in the hearing and issued directives, accordingly.

As per details, during his recent visit at NAB Lahore, Chairman NAB had announced for commencement of Open Hearings in all regions of NAB to facilitate general public and redressal of their issues. In compliance of the same, DG NAB Lahore held maiden open hearing, today and issued apposite directives to level out the complaints being submitted by the effectees. Khuli Ketchary was massively participated by the affectees of housing sector that included G Magnolia Housing Project, Pak-Arab Housing Society scam, Omega city Housing Projects and Lahore Garden Housing Scam etc.

NAB Lahore has initiated scrutiny process of the applications collected in the open hearing and the same would be dealth on priority basis, said DG NAB Lahore. He also resolved his commitment to take stern actions against corrupt elements by utilising all possible resources. The Bureau would leave no stone unturned in the process of improving corruption perception index of the Country, he said. DG NAB lahore further stated that recoveries to the tune of billions of rupees have been made possible by NAB-L, however, the regional Bureau is all set to rectify public grievences. He announced that the open hearings be held between 10am to 12pm on last Friday of every month in which he himself would listen to the complainants.

The effectees heartily admired the open hearing bid of DG NAB Lahore to materialise the vision of Chairman NAB and wished for successfully continuation of the process in future.